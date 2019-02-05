05 Feb 2019

IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Quarterly Migration Report: Flow Monitoring Registry - Burkina Faso - Report #4 - Oct - Dec 2018

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
Download PDF (671.38 KB)

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of migration flows, trends and routes throughout West and Central Africa. To that end, it has set up Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) to quantify and qualify migration flows, trends and routes, at key entry, transit or exit points and gather qualitative information on travelers’ profiles, countries of provenance and intended destinations and modes of transport.

In Burkina Faso, Flow Monitoring is conducted at key transit points in Ouagadougou since 2017, as well as Dori/Seytenga, Kantchari, Faramana and Yendéré since 2018.

During Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) exercises, enumerators collect data on the numbers, provenance, destinations and basic demographic information of travellers transiting through FMPs. This page presents key data on travellers identified at FMPs between October and December 2018..

