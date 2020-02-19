19 Feb 2020

IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) - Liptako Gourma Crisis - Monthly Dashboard 2 (17 February 2020)

Context: The Central Sahel area, and in particular the Liptako-Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and Non-State Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 4,000 people and triggered significant displacement of populations in the three affected countries.
As of 17 February 2020, 1,217,797 individuals have been displaced, including 1,069,460 Internally Displaced Persons (88% of the displaced population) and 148,337 Refugees (12% of the displaced population). 65 per cent of the affected population (585,475 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 17 per cent resided in Mali (207,969 individuals), 13 per cent in Niger (161,064 individuals) and 5 per cent in Mauritania (56,915 individuals).

