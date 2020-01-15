15 Jan 2020

IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) - Liptako Gourma Crisis - Monthly Dashboard 1 (15 January 2020)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 15 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (732.91 KB)

Context:

The Liptako Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and Non-State Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 3,334 people and triggered significant displacement of populations in the three affected countries. As of 15 January 2020, 912,344 individuals have been displaced, including 816,070 Internally Displaced Persons (89% of the displaced population) and 96,274 Refugees (11% of the displaced population). 63 per cent of the affected population (representing 571,775 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 22 per cent resided in Mali (204,015 individuals) and 15 per cent in Niger (136,554 individuals).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.