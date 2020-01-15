IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) - Liptako Gourma Crisis - Monthly Dashboard 1 (15 January 2020)

Context:

The Liptako Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and Non-State Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 3,334 people and triggered significant displacement of populations in the three affected countries. As of 15 January 2020, 912,344 individuals have been displaced, including 816,070 Internally Displaced Persons (89% of the displaced population) and 96,274 Refugees (11% of the displaced population). 63 per cent of the affected population (representing 571,775 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 22 per cent resided in Mali (204,015 individuals) and 15 per cent in Niger (136,554 individuals).