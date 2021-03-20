Investing in rural people in Burkina Faso

In Burkina Faso, IFAD loans help better manage natural resources, in addition to building inclusive and sustainable institutions through pro-poor investments and policies and supporting innovation and education.

Key activities include:

strengthening the resilience of vulnerable rural populations to food and nutrition insecurity and climate change improving the performance of key agricultural value chains that create employment and wealth for rural populations and respect the principles of sustainable natural resource management. IFAD works with the government to tackle challenges and develop operational strategies and policies based on best practices, feeding knowledge and ideas into policy development.

By working at various levels, IFAD helps the government create an environment that is conducive for local people to reduce rural poverty.