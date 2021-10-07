The impact of the Sahel conflict on cross-border movements from Burkina Faso and Mali towards Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana

Introduction

1 The perspectives of 25 people on the move interviewed through the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC)’s 4Mi survey at key transit points: Dakola (border Burkina Faso and Ghana), Niankorodougou, Mangodara and Loumana (border Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire)

The aim of the present report is to inform programmatic and operational response to conflict-induced movements in the Sahel region in 2021. More specifically, it aims to determine to what extent the flare-up of conflict in the Sahel region since 2019, and most severely in 2020, is likely to impact cross-border movements from Burkina Faso and Mali towards Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana and, if so, in what way. The research was conducted between December 2020 and January 2021 and is based on a thorough secondary data review (SDR) aggregating publicly available information, 20 key informant interviews (KIIs) and interviews with 25 people on the move originating from Burkina Faso and Mali toward Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana1. KI profiles include international organisation (IO) and non-governmental organisation (NGO) practitioners based in the region, migration experts, community, and internally displaced person (IDP) leaders located at key transit points along the route and representatives of refugee and migrants’ rights organisations in destination countries. . Interviews were conducted between 10 and 20 January 2021 and added the perspective of Burkinabè and Malians already on the move towards southern countries.

The research questions the report sets out to answer are as follows:

What are the characteristics of the recent movements of refugees and migrants between the Sahelian conflictstruck countries of Mali and Burkina Faso and the West African, economically attractive coastal countries (Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana)?

• What are the demographic profiles of refugees and migrants along this route?

• In which conditions do refugees and migrants along this route find themselves?

To what extent have the characteristics of movements changed due to the flare-up of the Sahelian conflict? Is the conflict a particular driver of movement towards the coastal countries?

• What are the main drivers for refugees and migrants towards the coastal countries?

• What are the (movement) intentions of refugees and migrants along this route for 2021?

• What are the familial movement intentions and household compositions of refugees and migrants along this route?

What are the protection risks facing refugees and migrants along the route towards the coastal countries?

• What are the needs, capacities, and vulnerabilities of refugees and migrants along this route?

What are the risks and challenges facing refugees and migrants upon their arrival in the coastal countries?

• What are the protection risks and socio-economic challenges?

• How is the relation with the host communities? Are there any relational tensions?

To note, given the inherently dynamic nature of the conflict and mixed migration flows in the region, findings herein presented shall be treated as indicative only, mirroring an understanding of the context as of January 2021 only.