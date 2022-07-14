Impact of Food Insecurity on children in West Africa

Impact of Food Insecurity on Children in 6 West and Central African Countries

West Africa Hunger & Protection Emergency Response

Across West and Central Africa, hunger is worsening with each passing day. World Vision spoke to children in Burkina Faso, Niger, Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Mauritania, and Mali. We carried out extensive surveys over the last 6 months and created videos to document the voices of these vulnerable children. We have heard the voices of these hungry children and are sharing their stories here.