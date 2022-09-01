Impact of climate hazards on rural sanitation and hygiene practices in Burkina Faso (SLH Learning Brief - August 2022 | Issue 12)

By Ruhil Iyer and Léa Pare Toe

1. Introduction

In a world where more than two billion people lack access to basic sanitation facilities, climate change adds complexity that deepens and highlights existing inequalities and vulnerabilities. The inter-connectivity between hygiene and sanitation access and use and the effects of climate change can be linked to systemic changes, changes in behaviour, social norms, and many other factors.

Despite climate change being a major concern for the sanitation sector, rural sanitation remains neglected in the wider discussions of climate impacts on WASH services. Also, the voices of vulnerable individuals, households, and communities who are experiencing the effects of climate change in relation to sanitation issues are missing. During previous research undertaken by the Sanitation Learning Hub (SLH), IDS, and the Institute for Sustainable Futures--University of Technology Sydney (ISF-UTS), many practitioners expressed the need to build an evidence base on the experience of people and communities grappling with these issues and develop programmatic guidance towards climate-resilient sanitation programming (Kohlitz and Iyer 2021).

In response, this research sought to:

Build evidence on the direct and indirect impacts of climate hazards on rural sanitation and hygiene practices. Use participatory research methods to understand local realities and experiences. Explore the feasibility of integrating climate thinking into rural sanitation and hygiene programming through testing and trialing relevant interventions to increase the climate resilience of sanitation. Facilitate learning and sharing with partners within and across case study regions to think through evidence-based recommendations for programming.

This case study outlines the findings from Burkina Faso. In this country, the research was led by the Institut de Recherche en Sciences de la Santé (IRSS) in collaboration with UNICEF Burkina Faso, the SLH, and the ISF-UTS.

