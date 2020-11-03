Humans of Sahel: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger

Violence, insecurity and extreme weather have impacted millions of people in the Central Sahel, a region comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. This is now one of the world’s fastest-growing emergencies. More than 13 million people, including 7 million children, require urgent humanitarian assistance, which is 5 million more people than estimated at the beginning of the year. Over 1.5 million people are displaced—a twentyfold increase from 70,000 people two years ago. And the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation even worse.

Behind all these statistics are individual stories. Here are ten of them, and a glimpse into their unique challenges, strengths and hopes.

