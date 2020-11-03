Burkina Faso + 2 more

Humans of Sahel: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Violence, insecurity and extreme weather have impacted millions of people in the Central Sahel, a region comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. This is now one of the world’s fastest-growing emergencies. More than 13 million people, including 7 million children, require urgent humanitarian assistance, which is 5 million more people than estimated at the beginning of the year. Over 1.5 million people are displaced—a twentyfold increase from 70,000 people two years ago. And the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation even worse.

Behind all these statistics are individual stories. Here are ten of them, and a glimpse into their unique challenges, strengths and hopes.

Read more on Exposure

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content