Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) Three Borders area | Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, May 2021

Context overview

Since the beginning of the 2012 crisis, the population of the border zone between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger (‘Liptako-Gourma’ region) has been affected by the consequences of communitybased conflicts, owing to the socio-economic challenges and access to scarce resources such as land and water. These conflicts have been exploited by armed groups, causing the displacement of more than 1.9 millions IDPs and more than 310.200 refugees as of June 20214 . Consequences of heightened and frequent insecurity spread across the three countries, limiting access to vulnerable populations and creating information gaps about their urgent needs. To address this information gap faced by the humanitarian response in the Three Borders area, REACH conducts a monthly Humanitarian Situation and needs Monitoring (HSM), in collaboration with clusters and the humanitarian community. This project aims to provide overviews of the dynamics in the region and the needs in the region’s hotspots. All the information products are available on the Reach Resource Center

Methodology

REACH employs its ‘Area of Knowleadge’ to collect information in hard-to-reach areas. This methodology aims to collect, analyse and share up-to-date information regarding multisector humanitarian needs, access to basic services and population displacements.

It also allows data collection in hard-to-reach settlements. Data is collected at settlement-level through Key informants (KIs), and is aggregated at the Admin 1, 2 and 3 level. Selected KIs are purposively sampled and have recent and precise knowledge about a specific settlement of the Three Borders area. When assessed settlements have more than one KI reporting on the settlement, data is aggregated at the settlement level. Data is only reported for Admin 2 in which 5% of settlements have been assessed.