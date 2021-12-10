Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) Three Borders area | Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, September 2021

Context overview

Since the beginning of the 2012 crisis, the population of the border zone between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger (‘Liptako-Gourma’ region) has been affected by community-based conflicts, owing to the socio-economic challenges and lack of access to resources such as land and water. These conflicts have been exploited by armed groups, causing the displacement of more than 1.6 millions IDPs and more than 93.000 refugees as of August 2021 . As a result of heightened and frequent insecurity incidents, access to vulnerable populations has been limited as many information gaps persists regarding their urgent needs. To address this information gap faced by the humanitarian response in the Three Borders area, REACH conducts a monthly Humanitarian Situation and needs Monitoring (HSM), in collaboration with the clusters and the humanitarian community. This project aims to provide overviews of the dynamics in the region and the needs in the region’s hotspots. All the information products are available on the Reach Resource Center.

Methodology

REACH employs its ‘Area of Knowledge approach’ to collect information in hard-to-reach areas. This methodology aims to collect, analyse and share up-to-date information regarding multi-sectorial humanitarian needs, access to basic services and population displacements in hard-to-reach areas. Data is collected at settlement-level through Key informants (KIs), and is aggregated at Admin 1, 2 and 3 levels. Selected KIs are purposively sampled based on their profiles and recent knowledge about the specific settlement of the 3 borders area. When assessed settlements have more than one KI reporting on the settlement, data is aggregated at the settlement level. Data is only reported when at least 5% of settlements have been assessed in the Admin 2.