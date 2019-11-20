Humanitarian needs increase in Burkina Faso/Mali/Niger
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Report
Published on 19 Nov 2019 — View Original
Escalating violence and insecurity have sparked an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in parts of Burkina Faso, Mali and western Niger.
The number of internally displaced persons has risen to more than 750,000, a tenfold increase since 2018.
Read more on OCHA
