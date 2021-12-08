Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Burkina Faso

HIGHLIGHTS

In Burkina Faso, 4.7 million people need humanitarian assistance,2 including 3.9 million in the six regions3 most severely affected by the ongoing crisis. Nearly 3 million people are in urgent need of access to WASH services and 1 million children lack access to education. Nearly 1.5 million people, including 900,000 children, are forcibly displaced.

The conflict continues to spread and has reached the Cascades region, bordering Côte d'Ivoire. In September, the Government registered 4,253 displaced people in Cascades,4 and over 2,400 Burkinabe refugees are already registered in Côte d'Ivoire.5

UNICEF aims to reach 2.5 million people with multi-sectoral humanitarian services, including over 1 million children, in partnership with the Government and other partners. UNICEF will continue to scale up the response by intensifying existing partnerships with community-based platforms, while strengthening engagement with young people to support social cohesion and resilience.

UNICEF requires US$180.9 million to support the most vulnerable, crisis-affected children in Burkina Faso with a multi-sectoral package of humanitarian assistance.

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION AND NEEDS

The severe humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso, which began in 2018 and continues unabated, has left 4.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including 3.9 million people in the six most acutely affected regions.17 In 2021, the crisis expanded to the regions bordering Côte d'Ivoire, Benin and Ghana. Attacks by non-state armed groups continue to affect civilians, resulting in 513 casualties, including 11 children,18 and driving new population displacement. Nearly 1.5 million people are now internally displaced,16 including the first 4,253 in the Cascades region, bordering Côte d'Ivoire.15

Insecurity severely affects both humanitarian access to the most vulnerable populations and communities' access to basic services. A total of 83 health facilities are closed and 273 are operating at minimum capacity, affecting 879,820 people.14 Continuous displacements have led to decreased vaccination coverage and the resurgence of measles outbreaks.13 In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is also facing other epidemic threats, particularly cholera, Ebola, Marburg fever, and polio, with limited response capacities.

Insecurity and COVID-19 have further disrupted child protection systems, with increased risks of emotional, physical and sexual violence for children. One out of two children is affected by violence in the six most affected regions.19 Of these children, 82 per cent are girls. One per cent of children have been orphaned or separated from their families, making them more vulnerable to illegal adoption, recruitment, child marriage, violence, and sexual exploitation and abuse.12 The increased use of landmines and illicit weapons has exposed children to the risk of death or injury.

An estimated 152,510 children under 5 years of age suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM)10 and over 2.9 million people lack access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services. By the end of the 2020-21 academic year, 2,244 schools were closed, affecting 304,564 students and 12,480 teachers.20 Essential household items are systematically mentioned among the five priority needs of displaced people.11 The crisis is significantly increasing the vulnerabilities of children and is also dramatically exacerbating social and community tensions. The resulting stigma and social discrimination undermine social cohesion and peaceful coexistence within society.