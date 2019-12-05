Humanitarian Action for Children 2020 - Burkina Faso

The humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso was one of the fastest growing crises of 2019. The number of violent security incidents significantly increased compared with previous years,1 and inter-community conflicts have added another complex dimension to the crisis. In 2020, more than 2.2 million people will be in need of humanitarian assistance, including 1.2 million children.2 The number of people who have been forcibly displaced has risen from 87,000 in January 2019 to nearly 487,000 in October 2019 (44 per cent children), and the country is also hosting nearly 27,000 Malian refugees.3 An estimated 91 per cent of internally displaced persons are settled in host communities4 that are growing increasingly vulnerable. UNICEF estimates that 330,000 children5 in affected regions are in need of psychosocial support. Insecurity has also severely impacted basic social services: over 2,000 schools are closed, affecting 330,000 children and 9,000 teachers;6 and 69 health facilities are closed and 71 are functioning with minimum operations, affecting nearly 817,000 people.7 Over 147,000 children under 5 years are suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), including nearly 86,000 children in the seven emergency-affected regions.8 The prevalence of global acute malnutrition exceeds the critical threshold in the Sahel and Est regions.9

Humanitarian strategy

In 2020, UNICEF will scale up its multi-sectoral humanitarian response in Burkina Faso through partnerships, sectoral10 and inter-sectoral coordination and collaboration with the Government, in line with peacebuilding, conflict-sensitive and resilience strategies. UNICEF will support simplified approaches to SAM treatment and partnerships with community-based health workers to facilitate the delivery of health and nutrition services, while continuing to strengthen systems. Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions will combine emergency and rapid response, with medium-term resilience-building strategies, such as Community-Led Total Sanitation, adapted to emergency contexts. UNICEF will diversify formal and non-formal education using radio education programmes and the Safe School Strategy and through the provision of technical support for Koranic and Franco-Arabic schools. UNICEF will emphasize building the resilience of families and communities to cope with adversity, focusing on gender and disabilities, and accelerating both prevention of and response to child protection concerns. Partnerships with local actors will be strengthened to continue service delivery in conflict-affected communities, including through systematic support to community-based child protection mechanisms and capacity development of community-based health workers. UNICEF will also strengthen its engagement in the Rapid Response Mechanism, in collaboration with relevant nongovernmental organizations and United Nations agencies, including through technical support and procurement.

Results from 2019

As of 31 August 2019, UNICEF had US$11.4 million available against the US$47.6 million appeal (24 per cent funded).11 The large funding gap and reduced humanitarian space due to increasing insecurity posed major challenges to UNICEF's ability to reach its targets. UNICEF supported the treatment of nearly 38,000 children with SAM (51 per cent girls), 60 per cent of whom are from the six regions affected by insecurity.12 In its WASH response, UNICEF was only able to reach 6 per cent of the planned targets for sanitation, 19 per cent for water and 14 per cent for hygiene support due to funding constraints and access challenges. Over 88,000 children were vaccinated against measles (42 per cent of the target). However, the prolonged health workers’ strike challenged efforts to monitor the health situation, including potential outbreaks. UNICEF supported over 12,000 children affected by insecurity to access education (6 per cent of the target), and reached 340,000 children through the Safe School Strategy (91 per cent of the target).13 UNICEF was a key government partner in reaching 1,600 students affected by school closures with accelerated classes and end-of-section exams. Nearly 36,000 children benefited from UNICEF-supported child protection prevention and response services (38 per cent of the target).