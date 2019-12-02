02 Dec 2019

Gunmen Kill 14 in Burkina Faso Church

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 01 Dec 2019 View Original

By VOA News
December 01, 2019 07:37 PM

Unknown gunmen opened fire on a church in eastern Burkina Faso Sunday, killing at least 14 people.

Officials say the attack took place in the town of Hantoukoura, near the border with Niger.

Soldiers are hunting for the attackers who fled on motor scooters after gunning down worshipers during a Sunday mass.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Islamic extremists are suspected.

Christians and others had lived peacefully in the Muslim majority country until a series of attacks blamed on jihadists spilled over from neighboring Mali last year, leaving hundreds dead.

