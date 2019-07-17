17 Jul 2019

GIEWS Update: Burkina Faso - Food security situation deteriorating in northern areas due to heightened violence

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 17 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (261.3 KB)

Highlights:

• In northern areas, an upsurge of violence by armed groups since early 2019 is severely damaging rural livelihood systems and driving widespread internal displacements.

• The number of displaced people is currently estimated at about 220 000, almost five times the caseload in late 2018, and is expected to further escalate in the coming months.

• Severe insecurity is significantly affecting livelihood and market activities constraining food availability and access, and the food security situation is rapidly deteriorating.

• Urgent life-saving and livelihood support to vulnerable households is needed to mitigate the impact of the conflict on the humanitarian situation.

Overview

The country’s northern areas, including Sahel and Centre-Nord regions as well as neighbouring provinces, are experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. In Mali, long-standing inter communal tensions have escalated in 2018 and spread into northern Burkina Faso, where an increase of violence against the civilian population in 2019 has resulted in widespread and increasing displacements. The number of displaced people is currently estimated at about 220 000, almost five times the caseload in late 2018, and is expected to further escalate in the coming months. The upsurge in violence is hindering crop and livestock production, food transport and trade, and hampering other livelihood activities, severely constraining food availability and access, with an ensuing deterioration of the food security situation. According to the March 2019 “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis, about 346 000 people were estimated to be in need of food assistance in June August 2019 in the Sahel and Centre-Nord regions. However, the current food insecure caseload is likely to be substantially higher due to the severe impact of the escalating violence on livelihoods and trade. A timely response is urgently needed to support the displaced households and host communities in conflict affected areas to avoid the continuing deterioration of the food security situation.

