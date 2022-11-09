Food Insecurity in Burkina Faso - Summary of the Rapid Gender Analysis (August 2022)

This Rapid Gender Analysis (RGA) conducted in July 2022 by Plan International Burkina Faso in collaboration with OXFAM aimed to provide information on the specific roles, responsibilities, capacities, vulnerabilities, priorities, and needs of girls, boys, women and men in the North (Ouahigouya), Centre-North (Kaya, Barsalogho, Tougouri), Sahel (Gorgadji, Gorom-Gorom, Dori) and East (Fada N’Gourma).

Context

Burkina Faso is affected by food and nutrition insecurity due to difficult security situation, food price inflation, climate change, and the residual effects of the COVID19 crisis.

1,719,332 Burkinabè are internally displaced persons (IDPs) (CONASUR, September 2022), Djibo hosting the largest number (15.67%), followed by Ouahigouya (8.34%) and Kaya (6.39%).

180,000 children are severely malnourished (OCHA, September 2022)

4.9 million people need humanitarian assistance (OCHA, September 2022).

3.4 million people are food insecure, including 2,825,046 in phase 3 and 628,464 in phase 4 (March 2022 Harmonized Framework).