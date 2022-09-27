Food Crisis in the Central Sahel – CRIALCES project factsheet

In Central Sahel countries, the food security and nutritional status of the population and especially women and children 6-23 months is severely compromised, and worsening amid colliding crises of conflict, climate change, Covid-19 and now skyrocketing costs of food, fuel and fertilizer. But also because of severely disrupted food systems which leave almost three quarters of households in some regions unable to afford to eat enough or even any nutritious food.

In June 2022, the number of food insecure and malnourished people in the Central Sahel was estimated at 12.7 million people—three times the figure for 2019. Six million children are expected to be acutely malnourished in 2022, with millions more at risk.

In this context it is essential to ensure a balance between emergency responses to acute shocks, and approaches which strengthen systems and improve countries, communities, and individuals resilience to future shocks.

The CRIALCES (Réponse à la crise Alimentaire au Centre Sahel) project was launched in July 2020 in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in response to the food and nutrition crises exacerbated by insecurity in the Liptako Gourma area, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

CRIALCES is an innovative approach to improving nutrition by strengthening national food systems in volatile settings. The project aims to improve the nutritional status of women and children in the targeted areas, while reversing negative trends with regards to economic and job opportunities.

Since 2020, building on prior WFP experience in food systems strengthening in West Africa, the CRIALCES project has been applying a food systems approach.

CRIALCES is reinforcing simultaneously the capability and capacity of producers of nutritious foods; supporting transformation of products into complementary foods for distribution in markets and shops; improving national analytical capacities for monitoring markets and the prices of nutritious foods; and supporting access to and demand for nutritious food by vulnerable communities.

CRIALCES is being delivered by WFP with the support of The European Commission. It is implemented in collaboration with national governments, the private sector, and civil society.