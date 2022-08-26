Food Crisis in Africa Reaches Terrifying Levels

The impending food crisis in Africa is a continental problem. The Horn of Africa's 2022 rainy season was the driest on record in the last 70 years, and early forecasts are expecting autumn's rainy season to fail, too.

"It's been a rough year," said Convoy of Hope's Regional Disaster & Stabilization Specialist, Bryan Burr. "Drought after drought. Animals are dying. Crops aren't growing. What food they do get is imported grain, and that's not coming in now."

But the food crisis in africa isn't only caused by the weather. Internal conflicts and international influences, such as the war in Ukraine, are exacerbating drought-related emergencies in several African nations.

Here is a list of the countries most affected by the years-long drought and where Convoy of Hope is already working.

Active Countries

Burkina Faso Convoy established programming in 2019. Political instability worsens the effects of the impending famine.

Ethiopia Convoy established programming in 2013. Ongoing civil war exacerbates the effects of the drought.

Kenya Convoy established programming in 2009. Having struggled with drought for so long, people are cutting down trees to sell charcoal so they can eat and send their kids to school.

Madagascar Convoy sends aid in the form of food, water, and relief supplies.

Mozambique Extremist groups have forced more than 700,000 civilians from their homes.

Somalia Convoy sends aid in the form of food, water, and relief supplies.

South Sudan Convoy established programming in 2021. The world's youngest country and one of the most affected by drought --- more than 70% of the nation faces severe food insecurity.

Uganda Convoy established programming in 2017. Prices for basic household items increased up to 25% in one month because of the scarcity caused by drought.

Zimbabwe Convoy established programming in 2021. Long-standing financial troubles worsen the effects of drought and push millions to the edge of starvation.



Other Affected Countries

Chad Drought rapidly accelerates the rate of desertification in northern Chad.

Malawi Poor infrastructure keeps vital aid from reaching the poorest parts of Malawi.

Mali In 2022, Mali reached out to the U.N. for food assistance for the first time ever.

Niger Armed groups and internal conflicts have forced tens of thousands of vulnerable people into the driest parts of Niger.

Nigeria Nigeria loses more than 860,000 acres of land every year to desertification.

Zambia Rising hunger levels keep children out of school and contribute to some of the highest malnutrition rates in the world.



Convoy will continue responding to hunger in Africa, just as we have for years. The continental crisis will worsen each day if more isn't done, so thank you for supporting Convoy of Hope and our driving passion to feed the world.