Feasibility Assessment of Cash and Voucher Assistance in Burkina Faso (August 2022)

I. Executive Summary

UN OCHA flash updates for May 2022 indicates an estimated 3.45 million people facing food insecurity in Burkina Faso and this number is likely to increase significantly this year during the expected prolonged lean season from June to August 2022. As of April 30, 2022, 1,902,1501 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were registered in Burkina Faso according to the Conseil National de Secours d’Urgence et de Réhabilitation (CONASUR). On January 24th 2022, the military coup in Burkina Faso made headlines with the registration of over 160,000 newly displaced Burkinabè within the same month, a near-record high figure.

Direct targeting of civilians as well as of vital basic infrastructures is significantly increasing in the northern and eastern regions of Burkina Faso, and it causes massive displacements. For instance, due to an attack in Seytenga (Sahel region), 34,000 individuals fled to Dori (capital of the Sahel region) over the month of June 2022 (DG ECHO).

Drought and violence in Sahel region push more than 10.5M people into malnutrition. The influx of the new IDPs marked the second biggest monthly increase since the humanitarian crisis started in the country over three years ago. The situation in Burkina Faso has further deteriorated, weakening the country, leading to economic gloom, rising prices for basic necessities, a weak state and a continuing deterioration of the security situation. Indeed, this new aggravating sociopolitical situation has further tested the limited resources with which communities are trying to survive and has increased insecurity in certain regions (Sahel, Centre-North, Boucle du Mouhoun,

East, North), which have continued to witness a shrinking humanitarian space.

Plan International Burkina Faso revised its Emergency Response Plan (ERP) in January 2022 to support the most vulnerable households affected by food insecurity, drought displacement, and conflict (particularly IDPs and Host communities) through community infrastructures on child protection, promote inclusively and adapted educational opportunities, and contribute to meeting the basic needs. The revised ERP takes into account the food security and livelihoods sector with specific strategic objectives towards Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) modalities to support the target beneficiaries.

Plan International Burkina Faso conducted a feasibility study in the Ouahigouya, Kongoussi, Fada N’Gourma, and Kaya towns evaluating the different enabling parameters and preconditions in understanding the suitability of CVA concerning food security, education, nutrition, and livelihood outcomes.

The study adopted a mix of both quantitative and qualitative methodologies to gather data across 3 regions namely North, Centre-North and East in Burkina Faso specifically in Ouahigouya, Kongoussi, Fada N’Gourma, and Kaya towns affected by the conflict, drought, and food insecurity.

Primary data was collected through Focus Group Discussions; individual interviews with traders and vendors with 12.5% being women owned shops and 79.5% men owned shop; Key Informant Interviews (KII) with local authorities and community leaders including a transect walk along the markets.

The study was led by Plan International’s Deployable Cash and Voucher Assistance in Emergencies Specialists, Plan International Burkina Faso MERL IE Specialist, Plan International Burkina Faso E&R, the Field Emergency Response Manager and field staff. Inputs were received from Global food security, and Global CVA Leads as well as the focal points from the country team.

The following key determinants, which guide whether the cash and/or voucher modalities in particular areas are feasible or not were carefully assessed, analyzed, and thereby reached a conclusion:

• General CVA environment in the country and acceptance of cash and voucher by the government and the communities

• Functional and integrated market with adequate stock to absorb increased demand, robust supply chain, and relatively stable price of the commodities

• Willingness of the traders to participate in the CVA intervention

• Availability of financial service providers and their willingness to collaborate with the program.

• Coordination with peer agencies to harmonize CVA approaches and avoid potential duplication • Program implementation capacity of the country team and implementing partners

• Favorable security situation in the target areas with appropriate risk assessment in place.

The feasibility study found that cash and voucher assistance to be highly feasible for Plan International Burkina Faso and future project interventions to achieve the protection, education nutrition, and livelihoods outcomes for all the regions in the country. CVA programming is highly recommended based on the results from the current study which found out that the markets are well functioning and with well-stocked shops and stable market supply chain systems from both the secondary and primary markets. In addition, there are prevailing stable market prices for goods and services due to the maximum prices setting and control by the government and chamber of commerce and industry. This is also supported by stable supplies as mentioned before. Humanitarian agencies interviewed confirmed to have been undertaking CVA covering multiple needs of the affected population. The report recommends the strengthening and coordinated approach at both national and regional levels in terms of transfer value in accordance with Minimum Expenditure Baskets (MEBs) endorsed by the BFACWG for the different sectors among the humanitarian agencies. Based on the data and information provided by the BFACWG the MEB values have been set based on the regional context with an average Burkina Faso national MEB value standing at FCFA 131,291 (€ 200.44).

The most suitable form of cash or voucher, based on the current needs and outcomes of the study is MultiPurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA), to address immediate needs ranging from food security and livelihoods, nutrition and a standard package to cater for shelter, education kits, and dignity kits which are highly recommended. Use of restricted and conditional cash and vouchers may be recommended for specific programs based on the intended impact and community needs.

Examples of restricted and conditional cash-based programs applicable for Burkina Faso context include educational programs intended to increase school attendance and enrolment, marketbased input and improved agricultural seeds support, Cash for training and Cash for Work programs among others. Recommendations have also been made below in relation to the service providers' selection and engagement. The study also identified existing and potential livelihood activities, and opportunities suitable for the target group, and thereby made recommendations based on the final assessment results.