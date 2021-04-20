EU Sahel strategy: A patchwork policy?

In reaction to the release of the EU-Sahel Strategy, Evelien van Roemburg, head of Oxfam EU office, said:

“While the EU-Sahel Strategy has some good points, it’s a patchwork of issues with governance, human rights and civic space all wrapped up around security. While the balancing act between security and development is a tricky one, we need an approach with peace and protection at its core. It should address the real drivers of conflict such as non-accountable and unfair governance and persisting inequalities. What’s also lacking in the strategy is the voice of the Sahelians. Yet, the door is not closed, and the EU can actively involve populations and civil society in the Sahel in the implementation phase of the Strategy. While this may pose a daunting task, the Sahelians deserve a say in what happens in their region.”

