Emergency Grant Aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in seven African countries

On March 9, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 28,900,000 US dollars for people who face food shotages due to humanitarian crises in seven African countries.

1 The grant aims to provide food aid and various assistances in domains such as food, nutrition, water and health care to Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Mali, the Republic of Niger and the Republic of South Sudan through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

2 Through this assistance, Japan expects following contributions to be provided in each country:

Burkina Faso

Provision of food assistance to approx. 48,000 people.

Construction and rehabilitation of approx. 45 water systemss such as boreholes to facilitate improved access to water.

Provision of Non-Food Items (NFIs) such as hygiene kits to approx. 8,500 households.

Central African Republic

Provision of food assistance to approx. 16,000 people.

Provision of NFIs such as hygiene kits to approx. 3,000 households.

** Republic of Chad**

Installation of approx. 10 boreholes to facilitate improved access to water.

Provision of NFIs such as hygiene kits to approx. 6,000 households.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Provision of food assistance to approx. 27,000 people.

Provision of assistance to construction and rehabilitation of shelters to approx. 270 households.

Provision of nutrition supplies to approx. 4,500 children.

Republic of Mali

Improved access to water for approx. 15,000 people.

Provision of NFIs such as hygiene kits to approx. 50,000 households.

Republic of Niger

Provision of food assistance to approx. 83,000 people.

Improved access to water for approx. 8,000 people

Republic of South Sudan

Provision of food assistance to approx. 20,000 people and 68,000 internally displaced persons in regions suffering from severe food insecurity.

Provision of nutrition supplies to approx. 15,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

[Reference]Amount of assistance by countries

Burkina Faso：6.5 million USD

Central African Republic : 1.2 million USD

Republic of Chad：0.5 million USD

Democratic Republic of the Congo : 5.5 million USD

Republic of Mali : 0.87 million USD

Republic of Niger：7.83 million USD

Republic of South Sudan : 6.5 million USD

[Reference] Amount of assistance by international organizations