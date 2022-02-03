At the ECOWAS summit, SRSG Annadif calls for a joint action to ensure a peaceful and swift transition in Burkina Faso and Guinea

Dakar, 03 February 2022 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, participated today in the Extraordinary of the authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea.

During his speech, the Special Representative reaffirmed the United Nations support for ECOWAS efforts to help Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali, which are currently facing a difficult security and humanitarian situation.

"Beyond these three situations, there is the question of respect for constitutional legality, for our democratically established institutions, and the realization of the legitimate aspirations of our peoples for peace, stability and development," he said.

Echoing his appreciation of the situation in Burkina Faso, Mr. ANNADIF stressed the importance of further coordinating the efforts of ECOWAS, the African Union, and the United Nations to ensure a swift transition.

On Guinea, the Special Representative welcomed the implementation of the National Transitional Council, and encouraged the transitional authorities to work to ensure a peaceful and inclusive transition.

“We are encouraged by the commitment of the current ECOWAS President who recently reiterated the need to revise the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and referred to the need for a global reflection on the state of democratic governance in the sub-region”, concluded Mr. ANNADIF.