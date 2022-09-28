ECHO Factsheet – Burkina Faso (Last updated 26/09/2022)

Introduction

Burkina Faso's complex and volatile crisis continues to deteriorate quickly and severely. The country is among the 10 poorest in the world.

The internal conflict has intensified, spreading across all regions of the country. Armed violence has caused massive population displacements and is increasingly targeting civilians.

The first months of 2022 have been marked by a substantial increase in the number of internally displaced persons.

In addition, the country is suffering a worsening and unprecedented food insecurity crisis and and significant deterioration in access to water and basic social services.

A state of emergency remains in force in 14 of the 45 provinces.

What are the needs?

Conflict affects most of the regions in Burkina Faso, especially in bordering areas in the north and east of the country and intensifies in western and southern regions.

1.5 million people are internally displaced due to violence, including almost 900,000 children as of April 2022, according to the government. Indicators from the field show the situation keeps deteriorating at a worrying pace.

More than 455,000 people were forcibly displaced between January and August 2022. Analysts forecast more than 630,000 people to be displaced in 2022 (335,000 in 2021). More than 1.5 million internally displaced persons were registered by the end of April by national authorities across the country.

The widespread violence affects people’s basic needs and income opportunities in 40% of the territory.

Access to fields and markets is challenging, and families cannot always meet their needs. In August 2022, the United Nations increased by 40%, to 4.9 million, the estimated number of Burkinabe in need of humanitarian aid. This includes 3.4 million people who are severely food insecure.

The conflict has also severely struck educational and health facilities. As of June 2022, over 4,250 schools remained closed, leaving more than 700,000 pupils out of school.

Over 500 health facilities are affected by conflict, of which 192 are completely closed. This leaves over 2 million individuals with restricted access to health care. Epidemics, such as cholera and meningitis, regularly occur.

Humanitarians have difficulties accessing people in need due to the volatile security situation and restrictions, further exacerbating humanitarian needs.

How are we helping?

In 2022, the EU supports humanitarian action in Burkina Faso with an amount of €44.6 million. This includes an indicative amount of €6.5 million from the European Development Fund to address the food crisis following Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

These funds will support actions on (i) food insecurity and malnutrition; (ii) protection; (iii) health; (iv) nutrition; (v) shelter; (vi) water, sanitation and hygiene; (vii) education; and (viii) disaster preparedness activities.

EU humanitarian aid focuses on supporting vulnerable internally displaced people and host populations affected by the ongoing armed conflict.

The aim is to address the affected populations’ needs, supporting the operations to enable partners to operate in a complex environment. We also aim to build the capacity of local organisations to prepare for, and respond to, emergencies.

Uprooted Burkinabe people and host communities receive food assistance, shelter and basic essential items. Our priority is also to improve access to health care and mental health support to help people overcome the trauma of conflict.

EU support provides education in an environment where schools have closed and teachers and students face threats from armed groups. Protection is mainstreamed in all funded actions.

In response to COVID-19, EU-funded humanitarian projects were adapted to help beneficiaries and ensure staff stay safe. Health and clean water and sanitation actions are taking into account the new needs, in line with the country’s COVID-19 Response Plan.

The EU supported the World Health Organization’s programmes on early detection and response, providing adequate expertise on the ground. We have also supported vaccination via UNICEF.

EU humanitarian aid funds the delivery of emergency food assistance during the lean season – the crucial period of the year between harvests, normally running from June to September, when food reserves are depleted. At the same time, the assistance provides free nutritional care for malnourished children under 5 years old.

We are also supporting actions on disaster risk reduction. Ongoing programmes include increasing communities’ preparedness to face health risks and strengthening the national response system to prevent and manage food and nutrition crises.

To reinforce people's ability to cope with crises, the EU links its humanitarian emergency assistance with its longer-term development cooperation.

In this respect, EU development assistance in Burkina Faso supports a national programme to provide free health care for children under 5 years old. This ensures that life-saving interventions addressing malnutrition are maintained, beyond the immediate, short-term emergency measures funded by humanitarian aid. Other EU instruments are being mobilised in the field of resilience and social cohesion.

In addition, the European Commission provided €100 million in humanitarian assistance to support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in countries in Africa with critical humanitarian needs and fragile health systems. At least €10 million of this funding will be supporting vaccination campaigns for the most vulnerable in West and Central Africa.

Facts & figures

3.45 million people estimated to need emergency food assistance during the 2022 lean season, a 323% increase compared to the 2015-2021 average (Cadre Harmonisé, March 2022)

More than 1.5 million internally displaced people (CONASUR, April 2022)

Over 455,000 new displaced people from January to August 2022

Hosting 27,600 refugees, mainly from Mali (UNHCR, July 2022)

More than 179,000 malnourished children required life-saving treatment in 2022

EU humanitarian funding: €44.6 million in 2022 €188 million since 2014