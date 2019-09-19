ECHO Factsheet – Burkina Faso (Last updated 16/09/2019)

FACTS & FIGURES

1.2 million people require food assistance (Humanitarian Response Plan, Aug 2019)

More than 288,994 internally displaced people (OCHA/CONASUR Sept 2019)

Hosting 25,000 refugees from Mali (UNHCR, Aug 2019)

15,000 Burkinabes have sought refuge in neighbouring countries (UNHCR, June 2019)

EU humanitarian funding: €15.7 million in 2019

Introduction

The humanitarian situation is deteriorating quickly and severely in Burkina Faso, a fragile country among the 10 poorest in the world. The internal conflict has intensified, with increasing attacks and massive population displacements. The number of internally displaced people has surged, from 47,000 to 289,000 since the start of 2019. A state of emergency covering 14 out of 45 provinces was prolonged until December 2019, primarily impacting areas bordering conflict-affected Mali and Niger. Humanitarian needs have increased exponentially.

What are the needs?

Since mid-2018, insecurity has become more widespread, and now affects areas in the west, north, central-north, east and southeast of the country. In 2019, more than 560 security incidents have been registered so far. Between January and August 2019, over 242,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to the growing insecurity, a 500% increase. This brings the total number of people internally displaced to 289,000. Another 15,000 Burkinabe have sought safety in neighbouring countries.

The conflict and inter-community tensions are affect people’s livelihoods. Gaining access to fields and markets is becoming increasingly challenging, putting at risk people’s food availability to meet their needs. Both refugees and internally displaced people heavily depend on humanitarian aid as they have lost their sources of income.

Education has been hit hard as well: more than 2,000 schools remain closed, leaving 330,000 children without access to education. Health facilities are under threat, with 125 local health centres either closed or operating at a minimum service, restricting access to healthcare to 626,000 individuals.

The volatile security situation makes it increasingly difficult for humanitarian workers to access the people most in need.

The 2019 humanitarian response plan (HRP) was revised in August 2019 to take into consideration the exponential increase in unforeseen humanitarian needs in the country. The estimated financial requirement to respond to the humanitarian crisis increased by 87%, from USD 100 million to USD 187 million.

How are we helping?

Since 2007, the European Union has allocated more than €180 million in humanitarian aid for the people in need in Burkina Faso, with a total of €15.7 million given in 2019, progressively scaling up the response each year in line with changing needs. The EU’s humanitarian action in the country focuses on three priorities: providing humanitarian aid, protection and basic services to refugees, internally displaced people and host populations affected by the ongoing armed conflict; addressing the food and nutritional crisis; and building the capacity of local organisations to prepare for and respond to emergencies.

Aid is focused on the Burkinabe people who are internally displaced, and host communities in areas most affected by the conflict, to deliver food assistance, shelter and basic essential items. Improving access to healthcare (and providing mental health support to help people overcome traumatic experiences) is also a priority. The EU increased its support to ensure improved access to education in an environment where schools have closed and teachers and students are facing threats from armed groups.

EU humanitarian aid also funds the delivery of emergency food assistance during the lean season – the crucial period of the year between harvests, normally running from June to September, when food reserves are depleted. In 2019, an estimated 687,000 people required urgent food assistance during the lean months. The EU also plays a key role in ensuring that the estimated 133,000 severely undernourished children under 5 years of age receive the nutritional care they need, free of charge. EU funds help provide therapeutic food and other essential medicines needed to treat severely malnourished children.

The third pillar of EU aid in Burkina Faso is disaster risk reduction. Ongoing programmes include increasing communities’ preparedness to face health risks, setting up efficient alert and rapid response mechanisms in the north, and strengthening the national response system to prevent and manage food and nutrition crises.

To reinforce people's ability to cope with crises and stop the endless cycle of food shortages, the EU is linking its humanitarian emergency assistance with its longer-term development cooperation. For instance, EU development assistance in Burkina Faso financially supports a national programme enabling access to free healthcare for children under 5 years of age. This ensures life-saving interventions addressing malnutrition are maintained beyond the immediate, short-term emergency measures funded by humanitarian aid.