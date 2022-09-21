Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Central Sahel & Liptako Gourma, Monthly Dashboard #32 (22 August 2022)

The Central Sahel area, and in particular the Liptako Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and Non-State Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 5,000 people in 2021 (as of 31 December) and triggered significant displacement of populations in the four affected countries.

As of 22 August 2022, 2,672,415 individuals have been displaced, including 2,463,710 Internally Displaced Persons (92% of the displaced population) and 208,705 Refugees (8% of the displaced population). Seventy-two per cent of the displaced population (1,928,759 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 16 per cent resided in Mali (434,849 individuals), 8 per cent in Niger (223,724 individuals) and 3 per cent in Mauritania (85,083 individuals).