Burkina Faso + 2 more
Displacement and humanitarian needs rise in the Sahel
Unprecedented levels of armed violence have sparked a growing humanitarian crisis along the border area of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
The number of internally displaced people has increased fourfold in one year to more than 1.1 million, in addition to 110,000 refugees.
