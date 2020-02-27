Burkina Faso + 2 more

Displacement and humanitarian needs rise in the Sahel

A site for internally displaced people in the locality of Foubé in the Centre-Nord region of Burkina Faso © OCHA/Otto Bakano

Unprecedented levels of armed violence have sparked a growing humanitarian crisis along the border area of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

The number of internally displaced people has increased fourfold in one year to more than 1.1 million, in addition to 110,000 refugees.

