Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: Unprecedented internal displacement

Burkina Faso has become one of the fastest-growing displacement crises in the world in 2020.

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Burkina Faso surged to 921,000 in June 2020 from 87,000 in January 2019 due to increasing insecurity, which has also worsened humanitarian access.

All of Burkina Faso’s 13 regions are affected, with 90 per cent of the displaced people living in host communities.