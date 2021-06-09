CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 9 June 2021

Burkina Faso

On 5 June, a non-state armed group attacked Solhan village in Yagha province (Sahel region), killing 138 people and injuring dozens. Homes and the market were torched. The assailants first targeted the “Volontaires pour la défense de la patrie” (VDP), a self-defence militia, before entering the village and firing on the inhabitants. More than 3,300 people fled to the neighbouring villages of Sebba and Sampelga, with few or no personal belongings. Most of them were welcomed by host families. IDPs are in urgent need of WASH, shelter, non-fooditems and medical care. The attack was in the Liptako Gourma area, between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where civilians, national and self-defence forces are regularly targeted by suspected Islamist armed groups. This is the deadliest attack recorded in Burkina Faso since 2015, Humanitarian response is underway.

Ethiopia

5.2 million people in Tigray region (over 90% of its population) need emergency food aid. The violence ongoing since November 2020 resulted in the loss of over 90% of the 2020 meher harvest (which normally lasts between October – February) and 80% of livestock. Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) food insecurity outcomes are expected across Tigray through at least September 2021. The most severe outcomes are likely in eastern, central, and northwestern areas where some populations are projected to be inCatastrophe (IPC Phase 5), raising a risk of famine conditions in those areas. Access is the main challenge. It is extremely difficult to deliver food to rural and remote parts of Tigray, which are controlled by armed groups. Restrictions, harassment, and attacks on humanitarian aid workers have delayed or prevented aid from reaching the affected population.

Myanmar

Around 150,000 people have been newly displaced in the southeast, most of them since 20 May, because of intensified clashes between the military armed forces (MAF) and ethnic armed groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KLNA) in Kayah and Kayin states and the eastern Bago Region. Around 100,000 IDPs are in Kayah state with an unconfirmed number of IDPs hiding in the jungle. IDPs are in urgent need of clean drinking water, essential healthcare, food, WASH, shelter, and NFIs. The security situations in the southeast has worsened significantly since the coup and was further aggravated with the intervention of the People's Defense Force (PDF) formed on 5 May by the National Unity Government. Travel restrictions imposed by the military, road blockades, and mine contamination on public roads are severely hampering humanitarian response prompting volunteers from Thailand to cross illegally into Myanmar to respond. Overall, 175,000 new displacements took place in Myanmar post the 1 February coup.

