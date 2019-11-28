28 Nov 2019

CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 28 November 2019

from Assessment Capacities Project
Burkina Faso

Access to Mentao camp in Burkina Faso's Northern Sahel region is increasingly hampered according to UNHCR, who were forced to temporarily relocate their staff away from the camp.

The schools in the camps have all closed and aid distribution has been restricted for the 7,000 Malian refugees living in the camps.

Need for shelter facilities, food, and water has been reported. Mentao is located 5 kilometers south of Djibo, the capital of Soum province, which has been targeted by violent attacks in recent weeks and which is also reportedly increasingly inaccessible.

DRC

Residents in Beni city, North Kivu province, began over the weekend to protest against a recent surge of deadly attacks. After protests turned violent, several international organisations relocated staff from Beni until calm is restored.

The attacks against civilians in Beni were allegedly carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in retaliation of a military operation in DRC's launched by the DRC armed forces on 30 October. Protestors denounced the violence and criticised the government and the UN stabilization mission MONUSCO, which has two camps in Beni city, for allegedly failing to protect civilians.

On 25 November, protestors set the Beni town hall on fire and attacked one of the MONUSCO camps. Protests continued on Monday and as of 28 November at least seven deaths were confirmed.

Beni is a zone with Ebola transmission and an important base for the international Ebola response in the province. The escalating violence against civilians has also led to displacement across Beni territory and within Beni city but verified numbers are not yet available.

Zimbabwe

The deteriorating economic situation has continued to disrupt health services and affect food security across the country. The ongoing doctor’s strike, which began in September, is causing major staff shortages in public hospitals.

The persisting macroeconomic crisis is also a driver of food insecurity in both rural and urban areas. Reports indicate that price fluctuations caused by high inflation has left many people unable to purchase basic goods and services, especially as wages in the country have dramatically eroded.

The public health system in Zimbabwe was in dire condition even before the strike began, suffering from poor facilities, inadequate equipment, and a persistent shortage of doctors.

Additionally, severe drought has already had an impact on agriculture production, causing widespread food insecurity for much of the rural population.

