CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 25 July 2019

Burkina Faso

In early July a series of violent attacks in Bam province, Centre-Nord region, caused a new wave of displacement.

Humanitarian needs for the newly displaced people are compounded, as almost 70% are staying in overcrowded schools and religious centers with inadequate shelter and WASH facilities.

Food and livelihoods are further marking priority needs. Protection concerns remain high.

Read more about Burkina Faso

Turkey

Approximately 1,000 Syrians have been deported from Turkey to Syria following a recent government crackdown on unregistered refugees and those accused of entering Turkey illegally or committing a crime. Many of the deportees have reportedly been transported to the Turkey-Syria border near Idlib.

Refugees and migrants of other nationalities, including Afghans, have also been detained by Turkish authorities, though it is unclear whether they will be deported to their countries of origin.

Read more about Turkey