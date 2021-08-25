CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 25 August 2021

Burkina Faso

A convoy travelling with military escort near Boukouma (Soum province, Sahel region) was attacked by a non-state armed group on 18 August, killing at least 80 people, including 65 civilians. The convoy was travelling along the Dori-Arbinda route. Civilians travel in convoys along this route because of the security situation in the region. Some people in the convoy were IDPs who had survived previous attacks and were returning to their place of origin. Violence has caused significant displacement in this region and people are food insecure as insecurity makes it difficult to access land and rivers. This latest attack risks further deterioration of access to resources and living conditions for the population, who are likely to avoid movement in fear of another attack.

Ethiopia

Food stocks in warehouses of humanitarian aid organisations will run out this week (20-27 August) due to delays in the access of aid trucks into Tigray region. Reasons for delays include the availability of only one road into the region (through Afar), lack of security, logistical constraints, and intense searches at checkpoints. More than 90 trucks of food items should enter Tigray every day to provide assistance to 5.2 million people in need. However, between mid-July and mid-August only 318 trucks entered Tigray, equivalent to an average of nearly 10 trucks per day. No food trucks entered Tigray between 28 June and mid-July due to restricted access resulting from escalations in the conflict.

Kenya

Arid and semi-arid (ASAL) counties in Kenya are in a drought situation following below average rainfall in October-December 2020 and March-May 2021, with 12 out of 23 counties in the National Drought Management Authority's 'Alert Drought' phase. Harvest has begun but yields are expected to be below average. Drought conditions are affecting access to water, livelihood activities, food security, nutrition, and health. Sporadic conflict in some counties (Baringo, Marsabit and Isiolo) has also disrupted livelihoods and contributed to food insecurity, and scarcity of water is raising concern of the potential for increased resource-based conflicts between communities. 2.1 million people from the ASAL counties are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, mainly due to lack of water. Turkana, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera and Marsabit counties are most affected, with at least 764,000 people in need. Food, WASH, health and nutrition services are needed, as well as protection. Women are at heightened risk of sexual exploitation when fetching water.

