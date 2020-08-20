CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 20 August 2020

Burkina Faso

Over 3.2 million people across the country are facing food insecurity during June – August, with 1.8 million in Emergency (Phase 4) and 11,300 in Catastrophe (Phase 5). The total number of food insecure people has increased from 687,000 in the same period last year, and 1.6 million between January and May 2020. The overall rise is attributed to the lean season (June – September), compounded by increasing violence, displacement, and COVID-19. Food stocks and crops are abandoned during displacements and farmland is not always available in host communities. Over 1 million people are displaced by insecurity as of 8 August, with 460,000 in 2020 alone. Violence has also disrupted access to markets. COVID-19 restrictions, most of which were lifted by June, continue to impact on people’s purchasing power.

Nigeria

On 13 August, the UN declared that 10.6 million people now require humanitarian assistance in Nigeria's northeast due to insecurity and COVID-19. Continued attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP are leading to increased numbers of people in need. Attacks on villages already declared ‘safe’ by the Nigerian military are adding to the tally of people requiring humanitarian assistance. Most recently, ISWAP militants attacked Kukawa town on 18 August, where over 1,200 IDPs had just returned on 2 August, causing 10 fatalities and abducting several hundreds returnees. The recent numbers published by the UN mean that four out of every five of the 13 million people living in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states will require assistance in 2020. This marks a 50% increase in the number of people in need of assistance since 2019.

Sudan

On 9 August the Sudanese government declared a vaccine-derived polio outbreak in nine out of the total 18 states. At least 5.2 million children under age five will require urgent vaccination in the affected states. According to WHO, a vaccine-derived polio outbreak occurs in countries with low levels of immunisation and poor sanitation conditions. COVID-19 caused disruptions to polio vaccination campaigns, resulting in increased transmission of polio. Additionally, other essential health services were suspended, and WASH infrastructure destroyed by floods, increasing the risk of spread of communicable diseases such as polio.This is the first polio outbreak since March 2009.

