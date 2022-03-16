CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 16 March 2022

Burkina Faso

At least 29 civilians were killed in several attacks by armed groups over 11-14 March in Sahel region. The attacks targeted villages and artisanal gold mines in Seno, Soum, and Oudalan provinces. Several wells and other water points were destroyed, making it more difficult to access water to force the residents to leave those areas. The increase in attacks by armed groups in recent weeks has caused the second largest increase in displacement in the country since January 2019. Around 160,000 newly displaced people were reported in January 2022 alone. Education has been severely impacted by the insecurity: nearly 3405 schools have closed, affecting over 500,000 students, as of 31 January. Most urgent needs include shelter, WASH, healthcare, protection, and food. While the humanitarian situation in the Sahel is deteriorating, 60% of the communes have high access constraints, limiting humanitarians’ ability to provide assistance.

Mozambique

Over 104,890 people in Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces were affected after Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall in Mozambique on 11 March. 17 people were killed, 52 injured and at least 12,524 displaced as at 14 March. The displaced people took refuge in 27 temporary accommodation centres in Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces. 37 health centres and 301 schools were also damaged. The damage to schools has disrupted learning for at least 75,607 students. The people affected need health, WASH, food, shelter and NFI assistance. There are humanitarian access constraints due to fallen trees on roads and electricity disruptions, which have affected communication. Liupo, Angoche, Mongicual, Moma, and Larde districts (Nampula province) are inaccessible due to damaged roads. Forecasts indicate the possibility of flooding due to high rainfall in the upcoming two weeks in Zambezia, Sofala, Manica and Tete provinces.

Sudan

Intercommunal conflicts in West Darfur state erupted in mid-November 2021 over land disputes. An estimated 580,000 people (104,500 households) were displaced following clashes between armed men from tribes of Arab herders and non-Arab farmers over 5-10 March in Jebel Moon locality, West Darfur. At least 36 killed, including two humanitarian workers, and seven wounded. An unknown number of people have crossed the border into Chad. Three villages were completely burnt and six others partially burnt. The clashes were triggered after a group of armed nomads attacked two villages in Jebel Moon and stole livestock on 5 March. Needs of the displaced people are not reported yet because some areas are still inaccessible to humanitarians due to insecurity, but they are reportedly in tragic conditions. During previous clashes in December 2021 in Jebel Moon, the identified needs were education, food, health, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, non-food items, protection, and water.

