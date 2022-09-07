CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 07 September 2022

Burkina Faso

A convoy travelling on the Djibo-Bourzanga road (Sahel region) on 5 September hit an improvised explosive device, killing at least 35 civilians, mostly merchants who supply food and other goods to Djibo, and students returning to Ougadougou. At least 37 people were injured. Djibo hosts more than 285,000 IDPs in addition to a pre-existing population of 60,000. The town has been under a blockade by armed groups since February, considerably reducing population movements and limiting humanitarian access. Armed groups have destroyed WASH facilities, telecommunications and road infrastructure, and forced the closure of the weekly livestock market following the blockade. The population depend heavily on the rare supply convoys escorted by the army. Prices of basic foodstuffs in Djibo, which is increasingly isolated from the capital Ouagadougou, have more than doubled compared to the five-year average, and shortages of millet, oil, sugar, and sorghum have been reported. The most urgent needs include food, WASH, healthcare and protection.

Go to Burkina Faso page

Myanmar

After a period of calm stemming from an informal truce between the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar military in November 2020, tensions started to rise in the beginning of this year and fighting significantly intensified since July. The majority of clashes have been reported in Maungdaw, Rathedaung, Buthidaung, and Mrauk-U townships (Rakhine state) and Paletwa township (Chin state). The clashes have caused new displacement and increased humanitarian and protection needs. As at 5 September, around 9,500 people have been displaced; some reportedly sheltering in monasteries or with relatives in Maungdaw and Mrauk-U towns, and others sheltering in Kyauktaw and Rathedaung towns and some villages in Rathedaung township. Affected communities, especially IDPs, need food, WASH services, healthcare, shelter, dignity kits, and NFIs. Heightened restrictions include blockage of key roads and waterways, limiting the movement of civilians and humanitarian access to people in need. Clashes and restrictions have hindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Go to Myanmar page

Zimbabwe

A measles outbreak first reported in Mutasa district, Manicaland province in April has been spreading in the rest of the country. As at 4 September, at least 6,291 cases had been confirmed, and the deaths of 700 children were reported. Manicaland had the highest reported number of cases, accounting for 48% of the overall total. There are concerns that the spread will intensify with the reopening of schools on 5 September. Lack of vaccination is driving a recent surge in cases, linked to disruption of immunisations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine hesitancy because of religious beliefs. More than half of the registered cases were unvaccinated. An estimated 90% of the population needs immunisation to prevent outbreaks. With an already constrained health sector, lack of drugs, and health worker strike, the outbreak puts a significant strain on Zimbabwe's health sector.

Go to Zimbabwe page