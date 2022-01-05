CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 05 January 2022

Burkina Faso

Around 44,000 IDPs have arrived in Ouahigouya town since 1 December, following armed-group attacks in several localities in Nord region. Ouahigouya is overwhelmed by the influx of displaced people, most of whom are sleeping in the open, or in makeshift shelters, while others are hosted by families with limited resources. Food, shelter, NFIs, livelihoods and healthcare are urgently needed. In recent weeks, non-state armed groups have killed dozens of civilians in Nord region and destroyed homes, shops, and granaries, forcing thousands to flee. The latest attack on 23 December on the Ouahigouya-Titao route resulted in thousands of arrivals in Ouahigouya. At least 41 people were killed in the attack, including civilians and members of the Volontaires de la Patrie (VDP), civilian auxiliaries of the army escorting the convoy of merchants. More displacement is expected in the coming days as most schools and health centres in Titao are closed due to armed group presence.

Colombia

The murder of an ELN leader in El Nula (Venezuela) reportedly triggered territorial disputes and armed confrontations between the ELN and FARC-EP dissidents on 2 January in and around El Nula and Arauquita, Saravena, El Tame, and Fortul (Arauca department, Colombia). At least 27 Colombian and Venezuelan combatants and civilians have been killed, 50 people on both sides of the border have disappeared, and 2,000 people are reported displaced. Further residents are wanting to flee and subject to threats, confinement, and illegal detention. People living in the affected areas are in need of protection and healthcare; however, confinement and the lack of humanitarian corridors restrict the entry of humanitarian aid and the establishment of temporary safe zones to exit the region. The Colombian and Venezuelan governments have sent troops to the municipalities affected, though the response appears to be uncoordinated.

Sudan

Nearly 2 million people in need of food assistance will likely be affected by the World Food Programme's suspension of operations in North Darfur state due to insecurity. Between 28-30 December, three WFP warehouses were attacked and looted in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur. More than 5,000 metric tons of food and nutrition supplies were stolen. Dismantling of warehouse structures and destruction of assets were also reported. A man and a pregnant woman were killed by stray bullets during the lootings, and an unknown number of people were injured. Lack of security has forced WFP to suspend its operations until further notice. Authorities in North Darfur imposed a night curfew from 29 December until further notice, to restore security in the state.

