Crisis in the Sahel: UNHCR emergency and protection response (February 2020)

1. Displacement in the Sahel: Trends and Scenarios

1.1. A severe humanitarian crisis today

The Central Sahel region (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger) is facing a severe humanitarian and protection crisis, pushing millions of people to flee their homes. Indiscriminate attacks by armed groups against civilians, summary executions of men, widespread use of rape against women, as well as attacks on State institutions, including schools and health facilities, are the latest drivers of displacement impacting a region already struggling with climate change, extreme poverty, a lack of economic opportunities and scarce basic services.

Massive displacements have been recorded, mainly internally but also across borders into neighboring countries, with a likely spill-over into the coastal countries of Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Benin and Togo. Refugees finding themselves in the Liptako-Gourma, the border triangle that brings together Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, are seeking safety in areas that are also plagued by violence and poverty. Many have been displaced several times.

Local communities, often the first responders, have demonstrated remarkable generosity but can no longer cope. National capacities are overwhelmed, and the support of the international community is disproportionately dedicated to security, as compared to the limited resources made available for humanitarian or development response in the Sahel.

The approaching lean season, which is predicted to be one of the more serious in decades, coupled with the current intensification of the armed conflict, will likely generate further dramatic displacement of populations within the region and possibly southward to some of the Coastal countries and northward to North Africa and Europe.