As Crisis Deepens in Burkina Faso, INSO Receives First Funding from Sida

**Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 20 October – **As the crisis continues to deepen in Burkina Faso, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) has awarded its first funding to International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), which will support the expansion of services across the country.

Tomas Muzik, ****INSO’s Regional Director for West Africa said: "Sida’s three-year commitment to INSO in Burkina Faso is a strategic and necessary contribution that will enable our teams to provide quality and vital services to the humanitarian community.

“This year we have seen a clear deterioration in the safety and security situation for NGO workers in Burkina Faso. There has been an increase in NGO incidents in the North, West and East of the country and with three months left to report, we have already seen as many NGO incidents occur this year as last.

“We therefore expect the demand from the NGO community on our services to continue to grow. Sida’s multi-year funding is essential for us to meet these demands by increasing our capacity to support the over 100 local and international partner organisations who are already receiving our services in Burkina Faso on a daily basis.”

INSO’s teams are working providing safety and security updates, coordination and training amongst other services to support NGOs is be able to stay and deliver, whilst helping them to mitigate the risks posed by the declining situation. INSO is currently establishing a presence in Ouahigouya, which will complement our established footprint in Ouagadougou, Dori and Fada N’gourma.

Thus far in 2020, there have been 41 NGO incidents in Burkina Faso.

Sida joins DG ECHO, USAID/BHA, The Swiss Development Cooperation and the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign Affairs as donors of INSO’s platform in Burkina Faso.

