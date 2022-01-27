Crisis in Central Sahel is outpacing humanitarian funding

2021 saw a drastic increase in humanitarian needs in the Central Sahel, reaching 14.7 million people in need of life-saving assistance early 2022.

In a highly complex and volatile context, violence is one of the key drivers of needs in the region. As the level of violence rises, the impact on people's lives worsens.

Aid organizations are working across the region to respond to the most urgent needs of those affected. In 2021, thanks to generous donor contributions, the UN and humanitarian partners provided food aid, nutrition, emergency shelter, healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and protection, reaching areas that were previously hard to access. The scaling up of the response, however, is hampered by lack of funding and the crisis is growing faster than the response.

Between 2020 and 2021, despite needs remaining unchanged, resources mobilized to support the response dropped by €200 million. Only 41% of the funds required by the humanitarian community to respond to urgent needs in the Central Sahel were met.

This is the lowest percentage since 2015.

The humanitarian community calls for a renewed engagement by all contributors to ensure that no one is left behind.