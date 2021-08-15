Country Profile: World Vision in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso is a new operational area for World Vision’s humanitarian emergency response. World Vision will provide life-saving support, to reduce suffering while strengthening resilience among women, men, boys, and girls, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. World Vision’s initial operations are targeting six provinces with an aim of reaching more than 420,000 conflict and humanitarian crisis affected people; 59% of whom are children under the age of 18 years.