Communiqué of the 1116th meeting of the PSC, held at ministerial level, on 31 October 2022 on the topic: the Situation in the Sahel and Guinea

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1116th meeting held on 31 October 2022, on the Situation in the Sahel and Guinea:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling Declaration [Ext/Assembly/AU/Decl.(XVI)] on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government, adopted by the 16th Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, from 27 to 28 May 2022; and Decision [Assembly/AU/Dec.792(XXXIII)] on the situation in Libya and Sahel, adopted by the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union, held in February 2020;

Also recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situations in Burkina Faso, Mali, Chad, and Guinea, as well as in the Sahel, particularly Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM.1106 (2022)] adopted at its 1106th meeting held on 19 September 2022; [PSC/PR/COMM.1076 (2022)] adopted at its 1076th meeting held on 14 April 2022; [PSC/PR/COMM.1/1062 (2022)] adopted at its 1062nd meeting held on 31 January 2022; and [PSC/PR/COMM.1/1057 (2022)] adopted at its 1057th meeting held on 14 January 2022; as well as Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1006 (2021)] adopted at its 1006th meeting held on 6 July 2021;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for October 2022, and the statement of H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; and the briefing by H.E. Ambassador Mamman Sambo Sidikou, AU High Representative for Mali and the Sahel (MISAHEL); the Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Jean Leon Ngandu Ilunga, as representative of the Chair of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Chair;

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of all Sahelian countries; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

On the Sahelian Countries

Underscores the need to ensure that all existing counter-terrorism toolkits are broadened to include non-military approaches, comprehensive dialogue and mediation mechanisms, enhanced and unbiased intelligence sharing, reiterates the revitalization of existing counter-terrorism mechanisms, in order to ensure coherent and comprehensive responses at the local, national and regional levels; Encourages the Sahelian countries to work to forge a collective and multi-dimensional approaches oriented towards the promotion of sustainable development in order to address the root causes of the problems facing the region in addressing threats, including the operationalization of existing regional initiatives such as the Nouakchott, Accra and Djibouti Processes, given the current geopolitical shift and security threats; Expresses deep concern over the increased violation of human rights, especially by state forces and armed groups, and stresses the imperative for all military operations, including those against non-state armed groups, to fully comply with the principles of International Human Rights Law, as well as applicable International Humanitarian Law and ensure effective protection of the civilian population; Reiterates its commitment to strengthening engagement between AU and the Regional Economic Communities, namely the Economic Community of the West African States (ECOWAS), ECCAS and Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CENSAD), in ensuring cohesiveness in the support to security, humanitarian and stabilization efforts in the region; Urges the transition authorities to ensure that the transition process is inclusive of all stakeholders, most notably, political parties, civil society organizations, faith-based and cultural institutions, to enhance the legitimacy of the political programmes; Reiterates the urgent need for the revitalization of the Transition Monitoring Mechanisms for all countries in political transition, established by the Council, and requests the Commission to work in collaboration with ECOWAS and CEN-SAD and key stakeholders in ensuring seamless support to the transition processes; Commits to revisit the possible deployment of 3000 troops for six months in order to further degrade terrorist groups in the Sahel, as directed by the AU Assembly Decision [Assembly/AU/Dec.792(XXXIII)] on the situation in Libya and Sahel, adopted by the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union, held in February 2020; Underscores the imperative of enhanced coordination and collaboration among all forces on the ground, in order to ensure a strong and collective response against terrorist and non-state armed groups, to promote stabilization and development in the Sahel; While commending AU Member States and partners for their continued support, appeals to them to scale up efforts in the provision of necessary assistance to countries in political transitions, and further strengthen actions to effectively combat terrorism, and mobilize support for adequate humanitarian response in the Sahel;

On Burkina Faso

Condemns in unequivocal terms, the coup d’état on 30 September 2022 in Burkina Faso, firmly reiterates its zero tolerance of unconstitutional changes of government in line with Article 4(p) of the AU Constitutive Act, while reconfirming its total adherence to the AU normative frameworks on unconstitutional changes of government on the Continent; Strongly urges the Burkinabe authorities to expedite the transition process, as well as uphold and honor the agreed transition plan, international commitments, particularly the implementation of the decisions taken by the ECOWAS and the AU to return Burkina Faso to constitutional dispensation; Requests the AU Commission and ECOWAS to undertake a joint technical assessment mission to Burkina Faso in consultation with the new transition authorities to explore the requisite support package for the transition and counter-terrorism operations;

On Mali

Takes note of the progress attained in the implementation of the transition calendar, including the electoral and referendum timetable and encourages the transition authorities to take active steps to ascertain swift and timely operationalization of the transition; Expresses deep concern over the continued deterioration of the security situation in the country and the expansion of terrorist activities towards the countries of the Gulf of Guinea in West Africa; Commends the resumption of the work of the Monitoring Committee of the Peace Agreement, and encourages them to redouble collective efforts in ensuring speedy implementation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali; Notes with deep concern the prolonged detention of 46 Ivorian military officers in Mali, since 10 July 2022; and calls on the Governments of Mali and Côte d'Ivoire under the auspices of ECOWAS, to intensify efforts to reach an amicable solution to the diplomatic impasse, which can potentially impact negatively on collective security efforts in the region; Commends the Mali transition authorities, Togolese government, the AU Commission and ECOWAS Commission for successfully co-convening the 3rd meeting of the Transition Group Meeting on Mali in Lomé, Togo, on 5 September 2022, and underscores the urgent need for expediting the implementation of the commitments made at the TSG Meeting on Mali while urging the Malian authorities to prioritize joint efforts with other countries in the region to achieve greater coordination and effectiveness;

On Guinea