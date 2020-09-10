Burkina Faso
Colombia - Severe weather (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2020)
- Heavy rain, strong wind, and hailstorms have been affecting central-western Colombia (in particular the Tolima Department) over the past few days, causing casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 10 September, 2 fatalities, and 7 injured people across Chaparral Town due to severe weather related incidents. In addition, 13 damaged houses were reported due to the strong winds across the town. Media also report more than 10 displaced families in Fresno Town.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast for most of the country (except over northwestern Departments), including over the already affected area.