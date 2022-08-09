Climate Risk Analysis for Identifying and Weighing Adaptation Strategies in Burkina Faso‘s Agricultural Sector

Introduction

While many countries increasingly recognise the importance of adaptation in a world of changing climate, there is often a lack of guidance on how to operationalise adaptation goals. As part of their international commitments such as under the Paris Agreement, countries seek to develop and implement adaptation policies and investment plans, for instance as part of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs). Due to its high dependency on climatic factors, the agricultural sector is particularly vulnerable to climate change.

Extreme events and slow-onset hazards increasingly threaten agricultural production and thereby pose a serious threat to agricultural livelihoods with cascading impacts on food and nutrition security. Adaptation decisions often take place at the sub-national level, where decisionmakers have to cope with a lack of locally specific data on current and projected climate risks and their impacts, as well as on costs and benefits of suitable adaptation strategies. This calls for finegrained climate risk analyses and assessments as a foundation of risk-informed and economically sound investment decisions at local level. A better understanding of projected climate impacts on agricultural and livestock production, associated climate risks and possible adaptation benefits at both national and province level is important to guide, incentivise and accelerate public and private sector investments for climate-resilient agricultural development.

The present study provides an in-depth analysis of climate risks for selected crops and livestock systems in Burkina Faso, together with recommendations and an accompanying assessment of the feasibility, costs and benefits of four selected adaptation strategies. Burkina Faso was selected for this study due to the country’s high socioeconomic dependency on the agricultural sector, which is also highly exposed and vulnerable to climate change. The study seeks to provide the base for risk-informed and economically sound adaptation decisions for the agricultural sector in Burkina Faso.