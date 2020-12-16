KEY FACTS on child marriage in the Sahel

The Sahel is home to over 20 million child brides, including currently married girls along with women who were first married in childhood

Over half of young women in the Sahel married in childhood; levels are highest in central Sahel, where 7 in 10 young women were child brides

In countries spanning the Sahel, women living in states or provinces inside the region marry nearly two years earlier than those living outside the Sahel

Vast disparities exist across population groups: Young women with no education are10 times more likely to have married in childhood than their peers with more than a secondary education

Six in ten child brides in the Sahel gave birth before age 18, and nearly 9 in 10 gave birth before age 20

95 per cent of married adolescent girls in the Sahel are not attending school

Child marriage remains just as common in the Sahel today as it was 25 years ago; without a change in course, the Sahel will fall further behind other regions of the world in their progress towards eliminating child marriage

A LAND AND ITS PEOPLE

The Sahel, meaning ‘shore’ in Arabic, is a broad swath of land across the northern portion of sub-Saharan Africa. It has always been an amalgam of civilizations, combining Arabic, Islamic and nomadic cultures from the north, and indigenous and traditional cultures from the south. With months of intense sunshine, heat and desiccating winds giving way to torrential rainstorms that wash away topsoil, its climate is among the most difficult on Earth. For millennia, nomadic herders and subsistence farmers have eked out a living from the land, but food shortages and famines have become all too common. Tensions over limited natural resources have contributed to the region’s instability. And terrorism, coupled with weak governance, have kept the Sahel in a fragile state, limiting economic growth and development and contributing to massive displacement and migration across the region.

Compounded crises affect the well-being of children and adolescents in the Sahel, both directly and indirectly. In this climate of uncertainty, in a region firmly rooted in cultural traditions, it is common for marriage to be considered a safe haven for girls with few opportunities. Not surprisingly, the Sahel has the highest levels of child marriage in the world.

The analysis on the following pages explores levels of child marriage in the region, identifies populations most at risk, describes the lives of child brides through key measures of their well-being, and evaluates whether the region has recorded any progress in reducing the practice across generations.

KEY CHARACTERISTICS OF THE SAHEL

A surging population

The Sahel is one of the fastest growing areas of the world. By some estimates, two thirds of the region’s population are children and young people, and the number of people under age 20 is expected to double by 2050. An unpredictable and changing climateClimate change is having a more severe effect in the Sahel than in most other regions, with temperatures rising at 1.5 times the global rate. The increasing frequency of extreme weather is affecting livelihoods throughout the region and bringing with it the threat of severe water and food shortages.

Lagging human development

The Human Development Index is a measure to assess progress in three basic dimensions: a long and healthy life, access to knowledge and education, and a decent standard of living. According to the 2019 Human Development Report, countries in the Sahel have some of the world’s lowest rankings. Out of 189 countries and territories, those with the worst outcomes include Niger (189), Chad (187), Mali (184), Burkina Faso and Eritrea (tied at 182), Sudan (168), Senegal (166), Mauritania (161) and Nigeria (158). Multidimensional poverty affects over 80 per cent of the populations of Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger, and over 50 per cent of the populations of Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal and Sudan.

Violence, conflict and fragility

Several Sahelian countries are suffering from the impacts of acute and prolonged conflicts. According to the World Bank Group’s List of Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations for 2020, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan are classified as experiencing medium-intensity conflict, based on the number of conflict-related deaths relative to the population. Chad and Eritrea are plagued by high institutional and social fragility, according to indicators that include deep institutional crises, poor transparency and low government accountability.

Furthermore, six countries in the Sahel have a “low” or “very low” state of peace, based on quantitative and qualitative indicators that measure societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarization, according to the 2020 Global Peace Index.