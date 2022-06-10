Central Sahel: MSNA 2021 Bulletin - Key Findings (March 2022)

KEY FINDINGS OVERVIEW. Findings show that across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, household needs are high. Across all three countries, around 90% of households were found to have unmet needs (MSNI severity phase 3 and above). Roughly 40% to 50% of households were found to have extreme unmet needs (MSNI severity phase 4) with the prevalence of households with extreme unmet needs having been notably higher among IDP households than among non-displaced households. Moreover, households with extreme unmet needs were concentrated in the Liptako Gourma border region between the three countries.