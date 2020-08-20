Central Sahel & Liptako Gourma Crisis — Monthly Dashboard #8 (20 August 2020)

Context:

The Central Sahel area, and in particular the Liptako Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and NonState Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 4,000 people in 2019 alone and triggered significant displacement of populations in the three affected countries. As of 20 August 2020, 1,551,160 individuals have been displaced, including 1,383,895 Internally Displaced Persons (89% of the displaced population) and 167,265 Refugees (11% of the displaced population). Sixty-seven per cent of the displaced population (1,032,698 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 16 per cent resided in Mali (256,470 individuals), 13 per cent in Niger (199,012 individuals) and 4 per cent in Mauritania (62,980 individuals).