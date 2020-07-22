Central Sahel & Liptako Gourma Crisis — Monthly Dashboard #7 (22 July 2020)

Context: The Central Sahel area, and in particular the Liptako Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and NonState Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 4,000 people in 2019 alone and triggered significant displacement of populations in the three affected countries. As of 22 July 2020, 1,459,252 individuals have been displaced, including 1,292,132 Internally Displaced Persons (89% of the displaced population) and 167,120 Refugees (11% of the displaced population). Sixty-four per cent of the displaced population (940,887 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 18 per cent resided in Mali (258,370 individuals), 14 per cent in Niger (198,393 individuals) and 4 per cent in Mauritania (61,602 individuals).