Central Sahel & Liptako Gourma Crisis – Monthly Dashboard #3

Context: The Central Sahel area, and in particular the Liptako Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and Non-State Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 4,000 people and triggered significant displacement of populations in the three affected countries.

As of 13 March 2020, 1,231,605 individuals have been displaced, including 1,080,015 Internally Displaced Persons (88% of the displaced population) and 151,590 Refugees (12% of the displaced population).

Sixty-four per cent of the affected population (790,959 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 18 per cent resided in Mali (219,414 individuals), 13 per cent in Niger (162,401 individuals) and 5 per cent in Mauritania (58,831 individuals).