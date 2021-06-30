Central Sahel & Liptako Gourma Crisis — Monthly Dashboard #18 (25 June 2021)

Context: The Central Sahel area, and in particular the Liptako Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and NonState Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 5,000 people in 2020 (as of 31 August) and triggered significant displacement of populations in the four affected countries. As of 25 June 2021, 1,896,332 individuals have been displaced, including 1,713,275 Internally Displaced Persons (90% of the displaced population) and 183,057 Refugees (10% of the displaced population).

Sixty-five per cent of the displaced population (1,240,450 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 20 per cent resided in Mali (386,120 individuals), 11 per cent in Niger (199,385 individuals) and 4 per cent in Mauritania (70,377 individuals).