Central Sahel Food Crisis - Fact Sheet

9.7 million people are projected to be food insecure from June to August 2022 in the Central Sahel (Harmonized framework, March 2022). Yet the humanitarian response in the Central Sahel remains largely insufficient, with lack of funding, problems of access, and weak coordination.

As of 4 May 2022, the Humanitarian Response Plans for Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso were only 0%, 9%, and 11% funded respectively.

Mobilization of international public opinion, governments, and donors on food security is highly needed.

Background

The Central Sahel has been plagued by a humanitarian crisis for close to a decade with needs that have drastically increased in the last two years in correlation with proacted conflict, massive population displacement, climate change, and socio-political instability.

All those factors combined are pushing us towards an impending food emergency in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger..

According to WFP and FAO, the three Central Sahel countries are among the 20 food security hotspots with 4.4 million people projected to be food insecure in Niger,

3.5 million in Burkina Faso and 1.8 million in Mali, and the situation is worsening fast.

Early recovery and resilience responses are the least funded, failing to stem the accelerating deterioration of the food crisis and risking to turn back the clock on overall human development and human rights gains made over the past decade, including in girls’ rights and gender equality.