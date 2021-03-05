Central Sahel Crisis Response Plan 2021

IOM Vision

As part of its efforts to support the Governments’ responses in the Central Sahel region, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been scaling up its operations in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to provide life-saving support to displaced and vulnerable persons affected by the growing crisis, while seeking to reduce conflict drivers across the region, and prevent expansion of the conflict into bordering regions and countries. IOM is responding to both the humanitarian and governance priorities providing assistance and protection to affected and displaced communities, while also addressing the structural causes of instability in affected areas, maintaining a specific regional focus on cross-border fragility/dynamics.